SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department’s (SLCPD) Gang Unit has arrested two people and recovered three guns as part of an ongoing investigation into an aggravated robbery.

The investigation started around 11 p.m. on July 2, when SLCPD received information about an assault near 1700 W 1000 N.

During the investigation, detectives learned that three men robbed the victim using a gun.

One of the suspects allegedly also hit the the victim with the gun, and then “shot toward the victim several times.”

The victim did not get shot and is reportedly recovering from the assault injuries.

On July 23, officers with the SLCPD Gang Unit saw a car near 500 E 1300 S that matched the description of the car used in the July 2 aggravated robbery.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

The Gang Unit reportedly came up with a safety plan to prevent the driver from taking off and to ensure community safety. Officers and detectives then safely arrested 34-year-old Adrian Hugar and 22-year-old Carlos Perez-Rodriguez.

During a search of the car, detectives found three firearms, one that was reportedly stolen and one that was a sawed-off rifle.

Officers booked Hugar into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Restricted Person.

Perez-Rodriguez was also booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Restricted Person.

No further information on this case is being released at this time.