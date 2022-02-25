SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is encouraged by the number in their 2021 use-of-force report.

The report shows less than 1% of officer involved incidents used force against someone last year. That is a number they say they are proud of

“Community members and stake holders should consider the possibility that the Salt Lake City Police Department has reached or is close to reaching a global minimum,” Salt Lake City police Chief Mike Brown said.

Although the number of these incidents is higher than the year 2020, with 985 of use-of-force, the expected rate of force is lower than predicted, which factors in an increase of calls, arrests, and resistance to police.

Use-of-force includes acts such as physical force, use of pepper spray, a taser, or baton, and pointing a gun at someone. Most incidents in the report were cases where officers used physical force.

“We’re reactionary to the use of force, or to the compliance or noncompliance of those subjects we’re dealing with,” Brown said.



Civil rights attorney Bob Sykes says these numbers are a good sign

“I think Salt Lake City does a good job with that, you know there’s problems from time to time but generally they do a good job,” Sykes said.

But he also notes police departments across the state can still improve, especially when it comes to mental health

“I think that the training needs to be increased for people with mental health or emotional issues so they don’t get up, end up tased and killed>



These reports do not include officer involved shootings. The department also reported four deadly shootings by Salt Lake City police in 2021. For more information on Salt Lake City police, you can visit their website.