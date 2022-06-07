SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Tom Greenbowe, who is visiting Utah for work, said he is deeply concerned about gun violence in communities across the United States. “I think that all state legislators, governors, and anybody in the Senate has to do something immediately to reduce the violence we’re experiencing,” he said.

According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been over 18,800 gun violence deaths in the nation this year. In Salt Lake City, there have been 30 robberies and 60 aggravated assaults with a firearm, and 28 drive-by shootings in the same time frame, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown believes gun violence is caused by firearms being in the hands of the wrong people.

“[Gun violence] has become the conflict resolution tool that we know now. People are solving conflict through pulling the trigger and firing a weapon,” he said.

Chief Brown said raising the age limit for buying assault rifles, and possibly all guns, may help prevent some of the violence.

“I don’t see why we allow an 18-year-old to buy an assault rifle and the ammo to fire that weapon with,” said Chief Brown.

He also said reducing gun violence will take an all-hands-on-deck approach, urging the community to call 911 if they have any information to help solve or prevent a gun violence case.

“We have said it over and over. Enough is enough. Stop with the gun violence,” said Chief Brown.