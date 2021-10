OGDEN, Utah (ABC4)- Salt Lake City police confirmed receiving a call about a body found in the Jordan River sometime around 10:30 a.m.

The body was found in the area of Redwood Road and 1000 North. Authorities have not identified the body pending an examination from the medical examiners to determine a cause of death.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.