UPDATE: SLCPD shares new details about incident on West Temple

TUESDAY 9/21/2021 12:25 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police have released additional details about an incident on West Temple that has closed part of the roadway.

At around noon on Tuesday, Salt Lake City Police asked the public to avoid the area of 1030 S. West Temple, closing the road between 900 S and 1100 S.

Police tell ABC4 they were initially responding to a domestic incident at an apartment complex on West Temple. While officers were there, a fire broke out in the apartment.

Fire crews arrived and were able to contain the fire to the one apartment.

While the fire is out, police remain on scene investigating the incident.

ABC4 is working to gather additional information.

