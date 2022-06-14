SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole two pieces of luggage from the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Police say the first investigation began at 4:23 p.m. on April 4 after a passenger told officers their luggage has been lost or stolen.

When detectives reviewed surveillance footage, they saw a man stepping off the UTA Trax train, walking to the baggage carousel, stealing the luggage, and walking back out to the Trax station and boarding the train.

The images below show the suspect with several “distinguishable” tattoos.

Courtesy: SLCPD

The second investigation began on May 18, after another passenger reported a piece of luggage was missing from the baggage carousel.

When detectives watched the surveillance footage a second time, they discovered this was the same man from the April 4 theft.

The two thefts are being investigated as felonies because the man stole luggage priced at over $1,500.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-802249.