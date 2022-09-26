SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested a 19-year-old man and his brother after a shooting September 16.

The investigation started at 5:35 p.m. when police received information about a shooting at 545 West 400 North.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a 25-year-old man with a non-threatening injury.

Gang detectives responded and assisted with the investigation, as officers searched the area but could not find the shooter.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

Witnesses reportedly provided several leads, and on Saturday, Sept. 24, SLCPD’s Gang Unit located a car with two people inside, including 19-year-old Nay Blu Soe.

Soe is the suspected shooter in the Sept. 16 incident, and was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Felony Discharge of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon by a Restricted Person and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

Soe’s brother, 22-year-old Klothayu Say, was later booked on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault, and is believed to be the accomplice of his brother in the shooting.

Police later found a firearm while conducting a court-authorized search of the suspects’ home.