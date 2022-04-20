SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police arrested a man on Wednesday who tried to “drive-stun” officers with a personal electrical device.

Officers with SLCPD responded to a call just before 8 a.m. after a woman stated that she witnessed a man steal her car.

The officers responded to the area of 800 S and 400 W and began looking for the car.

They reportedly found the car near 980 S State St. with a man still inside, and attempted to arrest the suspect who refused to comply and “immediately ran away.”

During a brief foot chase, a press release states, the man reached into his pocket and pulled out a personal electrical device. The suspect allegedly attempted to “drive-stun” officers, who were able to safely take the suspect into custody.

So, what is a “drive-stun?” A drive-stun occurs when an electrical device makes contact with a person’s body and delivers a non-lethal amount of electrical shock to temporarily incapacitate a person.

The man is reportedly being evaluated at a local hospital for minor injuries, while no officers were injured in the incident.

Officers seized the personal electrical device as evidence from the suspect, who refused to give his name.

Once medically cleared, officers will take the suspect to Salt Lake County Metro Jail where he will be booked accordingly.

The stolen car did not appear to be damaged and was given back to the registered owner.

No further information is available at this time.