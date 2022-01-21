SLCPD arrest man for West High School Burglary

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a man identified as Valdimir Munson on Friday for allegedly burglarizing West High School.

The investigation initially began on Jan. 20 at 11:55 p.m. when officers received a dispatch call with information on a man wearing a light gray jacket who was seen trying to break into the school’s office on the school’s security system.

Officers arrived on the scene within a minute of receiving the 911 call, immediately securing the area and starting their search for the suspect who was last seen on the west side of the building.

Police suspect that Munson allegedly entered the school through a door he pried open and then unsuccessfully attempted to break into the main office using a tool he then left behind.

Officers located Munson when searching the building and arrested him after a brief chase took place.

Munson was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Teft, and Failure to Stop for an Officer.

It has been estimated that Munson caused $5,000 in damage to the school.