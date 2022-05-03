SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit and run that happened Tuesday.

Jack Archibald, 53, of West Valley City has been arrested on one count of Automobile Homicide, two counts of Driving Under the Influence, and two counts of Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving a Fatality.

The investigation started at 11:26 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3 when police received information about a crash involving a vehicle and two people near 900 East 1700 South.

“During the investigation detectives learned Archibald was driving a vehicle, while impaired, east on 1700 South near 900 East when he swerved through oncoming traffic lanes and onto the sidewalk, striking 23-year-old Libbie Isabel Allan and her daughter,” a press release from SLCPD states.

Allan died while being transported to the hospital.

The name and age of the child has not been released. She is currently in a local hospital in critical condition.

After the crash, police said Archibald’s vehicle ran through the front yard of a residence and knocked over a metal fence. Archibald did not stop and continued to drive away from the scene.

A short time after the crash, officers located Archibald and the vehicle near the Forest Dale Golf Course. Archibald was found inside a shed.

Arresting officers noted Archibald smelled very strongly of an alcoholic beverage.

No other information has been released.