SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One woman has been critically injured after the driver of a stolen pick-up truck ran a stop sign and crashed into the side of her car on Wednesday evening, Oct. 26.

An officer from the Salt Lake City Police Department ran the license plate of a tan Ford pick-up truck near 500 South and 1000 West around 5 p.m. The results came back saying the pick-up had been stolen.

The press release stated that the officer did not pursue the vehicle, but the pick-up drove northbound on 1000 west at high speed. Witnesses saw the driver run a stop sign at the intersection of 1000 West and 400 South and crashed into the passenger side of a car traveling eastbound on 400 South.

Paramedics and the Salt Lake City Fire Department took the woman, who was the only occupant of the car, to the hospital in critical condition.

As the collision was happening, an SLCPD patrol SUV happened to be on routine patrol traveling westbound on 400 South. The passenger front side of the patrol SUV clipped the back side of the pick-up.

The two officers in the SUV, who were not hurt in the crash, saw two people get out of the pick-up and immediately chased after them.

They managed to capture one suspect while the other person got away. Police are still trying to determine whether the captured suspect is the driver or passenger. SLCPD is actively investigating this case.

No further information is currently available.