SLCo Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of beloved K-9

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that they are mourning the loss of their beloved K-9, Boomer.

Boomer was undergoing treatment for intestinal problems when he passed away, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Tuesday afternoon. He became a member of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office in January 2018 when he was assigned to his partner, Deputy M. Hintze.

Courtesy: Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Boomer was a busy dog, as his job required him to constantly be on the move searching buildings, persons, and vehicles. Once completing his state narcotics certification in June 2018, Boomer engaged in hours of specialized training both on and off duty.

The Sheriff’s Office said Boomer was “an essential part of the team, working diligently to prevent the introduction of illicit narcotics in the jail facilities.”

“As an Office, our hearts are heavy with the loss of this K-9,” Sheriff Rosie Rivera said. “Boomer was more than a partner to Deputy Hintze; he was a member of his family. We are all keeping Deputy Hintze and his family in our thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Rivera added.