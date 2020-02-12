SLCO mayor recounts man overdosing, being saved by Narcan

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Tuesday, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson recounted a harrowing experience — she saw a man overdosing, but didn’t have Narcan.

As she called 911, Tiffani King happened to see what was happening. She had Narcan, also known as naloxone, and was able to administer it — saving the man’s life.

“It’s really a tragedy, and so to me, this man’s life was most important,” said King.

“I didn’t care what he had on, where he was, what situation he was in. I knew he was dying, and I knew that if I didn’t act quick enough — that he could never come back from that,” said King.

She joined the mayor on Tuesday as council members learned how to administer Narcan.

“To me, it’s about saving a life, and giving someone a chance,” said Wilson.

“And when you see such high death rates — in our county, in our nation, from this opioid crisis — it’s up to us to give that chance to someone,” added Wilson.

She urged everybody to carry Narcan, even if they don’t think they will ever need to use it.

