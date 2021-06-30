SLCo District Attorney condemns state legislatures for criminalizing transgender rights

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill is joining more than 70 law enforcement and elected officials to condemn state legislatures for criminalizing transgender rights and healthcare.

“This is really about individual liberty, and it is about good policy,” said the district attorney.

Two transgender bills are lingering around the Utah State Legislative Session in 2022; one potentially banning minors from transitioning, and another that would prohibit transgender athletes from playing in girl’s sports. Gill is joining leaders from several states to send a message.

“To say listen, do not get into this criminalization and do not expect us to be out there enforcing this in this way because this is so far away from the promise of justice and really going after individuals who are a risk to our community,” he adds.

Gill says data shows transgender and nonbinary people are disproportionately victimized in sexual and physical assault, discrimination, and verbal harassment.

SLCo District Attorney’s Office

“The first point here is that we are absolutely against the criminalization of anybody’s status that attacks the dignity of their personhood, and who they are through criminal sanctions,” says Gill.

That’s why he signed a letter with 72 others from California down to Texas, and over to Virginia, condemning legislators who look to pass these bills.

Adding, “We should not as a government, first off, violating those rights, let alone making them into criminal conduct. We have so much other stuff we can be focusing on in terms of public safety.”