SLCo DA calls ACLU inmate lawsuit ‘frivolous’ and ‘unnecessary’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County District Attorney says the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah should be held accountable for wasting taxpayer’s money on a frivolous lawsuit to get more inmates out of prison amid the coronavirus pandemic. He requests Utah’s high court dismiss the case with prejudice.

When asked if this was a waste of taxpayer money?

“It was absolutely unnecessary for us to spend and waste taxpayer resources and money, and our time defending against what I call a frivolous and an unnecessary lawsuit,” District Attorney Sim Gill responded. “You know, accountability is a two-way street and you need to be held accountable.”

ACLU lawyers argue “outbreaks will likely occur in more Utah correctional facilities to threaten prisoners, staff, and the surrounding communities.”

As ABC4 News found out the lawsuit was a nationally-led ACLU effort.

“So they took this cookie-cutter approach and they came down here without doing their due diligence,” said Gill. “Implying there was some sort of run-a-muck pandemic with no concern or support, and let this false impression occur.”

Gill says the county reduced the jail population to under 800 inmates. Incoming inmates have strict quarantine measures and need to be COVID-19 free for 28 days before entering the general population, and Salt Lake County deputies must go through health screenings.

All things he says his team spent countless hours trying to prove in legal documents filed last Friday.

“So at the 11th hour they want to file and dismiss, and we are not just by ourselves, the other 21 counties that they wanted to dismiss without prejudice also filed in opposition,” he said. “Basically what we are saying is, first of all, it should be addressed on the merits and it should be dismissed with prejudice because without prejudice they can come back next week or next month and file this lawsuit again.”

The Utah Supreme Court will decide if oral arguments are needed or how to dismiss the cases for 22 of 29 Utah Counties.

ABC4 News asked the ACLU of Utah to comment on this story and officials decided not to, referring us back to their court brief filed last week.