SLCo Council hears public on possible Olympia Hills development

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A revamped Olympia Hills plan is in front of the Salt Lake County Council. The first public comment for the development was Tuesday night.

If approved, the 933 acres of land located between 6300-8500 West and 14000-13100 South will be converted to Olympia Hills.

Bruce Baird the developer’s attorney told council during the hearing, “This is by far the most thoroughly considered application you have ever seen in this county in my opinion.”

Bruce Baird, Developer Attorney

About 75 people listened to the 25-year plan expected to bring more 6,330 new homes to the area. That’s down from the 8,700 units originally planned.

Jared Henderson, District 1 Councilmen for Herriman City

Herriman City’s District 1 Councilmen Jared Henderson said, “I, our council, and our entire city are extremely concerned about this application, and it’s direct effects and impacts on our daily quality of life. While we like a lot of the ideas presented I don’t see a comprehensive plan to achieve them.”

As of now and if voted on by the county council, Phase 1 will be completed in 2027.

Site of Olympia Hills

This will include 430 single-family homes, 1,010 apartment/condos, along with office and retail space.

The biggest concern Tuesday was traffic, especially during a natural disaster or wildfire.

Sonia Salari, Herriman City resident

“You can’t go south and you can’t go west really. So we are in a little bit of a box there,” said Herriman resident Sonia Salari. “It is a specific typography that actually boxes our whole population in, and so in case of an emergency – you know needing to get out of there, there is really only one way to go.”

Developers say you can expect roughly 1,400 vehicles in the morning and 1,900 vehicles at night when Phase 1 is developed.

County Officials want developers to Expand Mountain View Corridor but developers say – that’s a UDOT issue.

“Now, I want to be clear, there is no possible way that this development is going to build the Mountain View freeway. It ain’t going to happen,” said Baird.

One answer developers couldn’t come up with was the number of schools needed for the project or the impacts it may have on the Jordan School District. Developers say they are currently working with the district to identify possible locations and needs.

The next public hearing for Olympia Hills will be at 6 p.m. on January 28th at Copper Mountain Middle School located at 12106 S. Anthem Park Boulevard in Herriman.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: