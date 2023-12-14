Editors Note: All animals pictured in this article are currently looking for loving homes. We encourage you to visit your local shelters and animal sanctuaries to find your forever best friend. All pictures courtesy Salt lake County Animal Services.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Animal Services is excited for their second annual “Home for the HOWLidays Shindig,” this Saturday, Dec. 16.

Animals needing loving homes will be on their nicest behavior and asking SantaPAWS to bring lots of Salt Lake residents to see them this weekend.

Don’t be on the naughty list. Come to the Home for the HOWLidays Shindig and adopt a pet or bring your own pet to snap a photo with SantaPAWS. All adoption fees will be waived during the event. Adoption fees for the whole month of December on are on special – dog Adoptions are $25 and cat adoptions are $10.

ALLEN YUKON CHANDLER

For a full list and pictures of adoptable pets currently housed by Salt Lake County, visit their website and start your journey online, then come out and visit all the pets on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., located at 511 West 3900 South.

Every pet that gets adopted will go home with awesome pet gifts just in time for Christmas.

CRESTA CINDY LOU WHO BOOP

Pets are a great gift for the holidays, but they are a commitment that lasts long after the tree is down and the wrapping paper has been discarded. If you are unable to provide a forever home for a pet, at this time, remember there are volunteer opportunities to offer love to furry friends at Salt Lake County facilities and other shelters across the state. Volunteers do everything from exercising dogs to reading and cuddling with cats. Contact your local shelter to find out how you can help.