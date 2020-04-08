SLCo and SLC extend emergency declarations

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County both voted to extend their state of emergencies because of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said, “We are still in that build up and until we start to get control of this, maybe until there are some greater measures in place, we will not be able to say it is safe for you to go out and resume your activities.”

On Tuesday, Salt Lake City Council expanded its emergency orders for 30 days. Salt Lake County Council expanded its declaration until July 6th. Both can call off the State of Emergency earlier if needed.

Keeping the orders like this in place in place allows counties and cities to get the necessary resources they need as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

Those resources include essential services like water, trash, and sewage, or even our first responders working safely until federal funding comes in.

“And we know that it’s heading our way now and it will mostly come through the state, although some will come directly to the city, but we are able to receive that because of this emergency declaration,” said the mayor.

Much of that 2.2 trillion-dollar CARES Act will help small businesses which makes up 90 percent of our state’s economy.

Gov. Gary Herbert telling business owners to apply for paycheck protection and disaster loans through the Small Business Administration.

“The paycheck protection program will cover payroll, rent, mortgages, interest, utility payments for an eight-week period of time for just about every business we have here in Utah, that has less than 500 employees,” said Gov. Herbert. “So it is universal in its application for the business people of Utah. As long as businesses keep their employees on payroll, and use the loan for operating expenses, the PPP loan will be forgiven.”

Derek Miller with the Utah Economic Recovery Task Force added, “This will provide the capital to businesses so that they can pay their employees, so that they can pay their rent, so that they can pay their other operating expenses, and this capital will flow throughout the economy, as the fuel that keeps our economic engine running.”

One thing to keep in mind is not to confuse the emergency orders with the Stay Home, Stay Safe Orders your local government may be advising or enforcing. Those orders will also need to be evaluated in the coming days.