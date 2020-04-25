SLCC to honor graduates with online commencement ceremony

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake Community College says it is proud to celebrate its graduates’ “grit and achievement” in an online ceremony posted on the school’s website starting June 26.

“Although our commencement ceremony will look different this year, it will never diminish the respect and pride I have in our 2020 graduating class,” said SLCC President Deneece G. Huftalin. “I am in awe of the power of their collective minds and hearts as they enter the workforce or their next educational journey having experienced such a tumultuous time. I have no doubt that the empathy, perspective and innovative thinking they have developed will situate them as confident community leaders who will imagine new ways of work and life with an emphasis on the public good.”

College officials say commencement is typically a cherished occasion at SLCC, honoring the extraordinary accomplishments and successes of its students at a large ceremony held at the Maverik Center.

Celebrating COVID Class of 2020: ‘You don’t know what you have until it’s gone’

Given the importance of public health guidelines, college officials say they have found a new and interesting way to pay tribute to the class of 2020. SLCC students who RSVP for Commencement will receive a special celebration package that includes the graduate’s diploma, cap and tassel, and a printed commemorative program. In addition, each graduate is invited to submit their photo to be displayed while they are called out by name during the ceremony.

SLCC officials say once posted, the online event will be continuously accessible so that graduates can celebrate with their loved ones at their convenience. This year’s graduates will also be invited to participate next May 7, 2021, in the more traditional ceremony where they will have the opportunity to walk across the stage in front of family and friends.

SLCC’s 2020 Commencement will also feature some of the long-established pomp and circumstance associated with graduation, including entertainment and a commencement address from President Huftalin, SLCC officials.

In addition, the college says it will proudly recognize its Graduates of Excellence and highlight its 2020 Honorary Doctorate recipients, Distinguished Alumni, Teaching Excellence awardees and Distinguished Faculty Lecturer during the online ceremony.

Celebrating COVID class of 2020: ‘If this will keep my friends and family safe then it’s worth missing out’

This year’s SLCC graduation cohort is comprised of more than 3,300 students, including 1,527 students who are the first in their families to attend college and 122 military veterans, SLCC officials say. The oldest graduate is 64 and the youngest is 16.

The SLCC class of 2020 also has 11 graduates who earned their diplomas through the college’s Prison Education Program at the Utah State Prison.

Be part of our digital yearbook. Send us your photos and information so that we can show Utah just how proud we are of you!

LATEST NEWS STORIES: