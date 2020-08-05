SLCC’s Taylorsville campus resumes normal activities after shelter-in-place order due to police activity

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A shelter-in-place order prompted by police activity near the Salt Lake Community College Taylorsville Redwood Campus was lifted Wednesday afternoon.

Students, faculty, and staff on campus received alerts ordering them to shelter in place while Unified police officers searched for two robbery suspects who they consider to be “armed and dangerous.”

Police said the robbery happened off-campus at a nearby business.

The suspects were described as two white men in their 20s. Police said one suspect was wearing a black hat, a black bandanna around his neck, a white T-shirt, black pants, and black shoes and was last seen in the vicinity of 2050 W. Bowling Dr.

Officers cleared the search area but were unable to find the suspects. The shelter-in-place order was lifted a short time later. Police said they will continue to follow-up on leads for the ongoing investigation.