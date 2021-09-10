SLCC announces vaccine mandate, joining other Utah colleges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) officials have announced they will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the spring semester begins.

“Given the increasing number of cases due to the Delta variant, we have made a decision to adopt a vaccination requirement for all SLCC students beginning Spring Semester 2022,” SLCC officials say. “We are requiring that students be vaccinated before registering for spring classes.”

The SLCC campus is offering several vaccination clinics that are free to the public.

Details regarding vaccination confirmation will be announced soon, with students able to upload documents during the registration process.

Exemptions will be granted to those with medical, religious, and personal reasons, officials say.

University officials are still asking students and staff to wear face coverings and practice health and safety measures while on campus.

SLCC joins a slew of other Utah universities that will require vaccines this upcoming school year including the University of Utah, Utah State University, Weber State University, and Utah Valley University.

Most recently, the University of Utah Health also announced a vaccine mandate for all hospital and medical staff.

“We’re grateful for your patience and flexibility, and appreciate all who have been taking precautions to slow the spread of the virus,” SLCC officials say. “It’s important that we continue to take care of each other during this challenging and unpredictable time. With all of us doing what we can, when we can, we will ensure that SLCC continues to be a safe place where all can focus on learning and growth.”