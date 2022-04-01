SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – While the Salt Lake City vintage clothing scene has always been beloved by its residents, it recently got nationwide attention. Pop music star Olivia Rodrigo recently spoke publicly saying that her “favorite vintage store in the world” is located right here in Salt Lake City.

Far from a collection of shops with smelly old clothes, the SLC vintage stores form a thriving community of people with a passion for retro attire. Vendors and customers frequently organize outside of their in-store locations at events such as the upcoming Vintage Market Days of Northern Utah to be held at the state fairgrounds on May 12-14. Past Vintage Market Days have featured booths from many of Salt Lake’s popular consignment stores, including Decades Vintage Clothing, iconoCLAD, and Blue Velvet Bunny.

Of all of the popular vintage clothing shops in SLC, however, only one has been named specifically by fashion icon Olivia Rodrigo. In a post to her social media, Rodrigo said that Vantage in Salt Lake City isn’t just her favorite vintage shop in Utah, but in the entire world. She praised Vantage not only for its great ’90s retro finds, but for its reasonable prices.

One of Vantage’s owners Andrew Aldridge said that Rodrigo’s shoutout “was an honor.” “It felt great,” said Aldridge, “We take pride in sourcing the best vintage clothing in the country to sell locally in Salt Lake City.”

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo and the SLC vintage clothing scene speculate on social media that she most likely went to Vantage and other beloved SLC stores while filming in Utah for her recent documentary “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)” or “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” on Disney+.

Rodrigo is performing April 9th, 2022 at the UCCU Center in Orem. Whether she will perform in something that originally belonged to one of her fan’s grandmother’s and curated by Vintage’s fantastic staff, however, remains unconfirmed.