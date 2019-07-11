SLC teachers, district reach tentative salary agreement

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – After months of negotiations, protests and federal mediation, the Salt Lake School District and the Salt Lake Educators Association have reached a tentative salary agreement.

Up to this point, teachers have demanded a 6 percent raise while maintaining their current salary scale.

The district did agree to a six percent raise, but with a drastic simplification of the salary scale which teachers said would have resulted in longterm salary loses.

The details of this tentative agreement won’t be announced until they are presented to the local school board on August 7.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: