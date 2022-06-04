SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City School District celebrated a local teacher on Friday who retired after 51 years of teaching.

Louise Bitner, a kindergarten teacher from Dilworth Elementary, initially retired after 40 years, but decided she missed teaching and came back for 11 more years.

The school district says Bitner has had an impact on several generations.

“This year I have four children in my class whose parents I taught, which I love. And they think, ‘Oh isn’t that great, she’s safe. She doesn’t dislocate arms. We know her. She loves children.’ And that’s been a really fun thing for me,” said Ms. Bitner.

She says it’s been a blessing to find something that she loves doing and to have been able to do it for so long.