SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City School District has confirmed that its superintendent has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Timothy Gadson III was hired last year as the School’s superintendent and the district has not disclosed why Gadson is on administrative leave.

A statement from the Salt Lake NAACP branch suggests the district is discriminating against Gadson.

“I can say that the NAACP will continue moving toward a full investigation against the School Board members. This action today is blatant discrimination against Dr. Gadson and other members of his cabinet who are African Americans,” said Jeanetta Williams, President of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch and Tri-state Conference of Idaho, Nevada, and Utah.

