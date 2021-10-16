SLC stabbing leaves two men hospitalized, police investigating

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Salt Lake City on Friday evening.

The South Salt Lake Police Department confirmed the stabbing took place around 11 p.m. near the Men’s Resource Center at 3380 S. 1000 West.

Police say two men were involved in the stabbing incident, but they’re not sure what caused the situation. Both men were taken to local hospitals for injury treatment and one of them was arrested.

Authorities are still investigating the events leading up to the incident.

ABC4 will update the story if more information becomes available.