SLC stabbing leaves one in serious condition, police investigating

Authorities are at the scene of a stabbing incident in a Salt Lake City residence. (Courtesy of the Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are responding to a stabbing incident in Salt Lake City on Sunday morning.

Salt Lake City Police say the incident occurred in a residence located in the 700 block of East Ashton.

Officers say the victim has sustained serious injuries at this time. Patrol officers, SWAT Team members, and crisis negotiators are currently at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the situation and no further details have been released at this time.

