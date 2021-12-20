SLC stabbing leaves man hospitalized, suspect at large

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A suspect is on the loose after stabbing a victim at a diner on Saturday night.

Salt Lake City Police say the stabbing happened at a Denny’s restaurant located near 2025 South 900 West in Salt Lake City. The suspect is described as a male in his 50s with a thin build.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect first entered the diner and started arguing with an employee before heading to the restroom. The suspect got into a second argument with someone before stabbing them, police say.

The suspect fled the scene of the crime before police arrived. He is still at large.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact Salt Lake City Police at (801) 799-3000.