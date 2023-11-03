SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Potential school closures in the Salt Lake City School District have caused stress for families and students. Superintendent Elizabeth Grant sought to reassure employees the changes would not result in job loss or reduction in any of the faculty at schools that face potential closure.

The district sponsored several public meetings throughout September and October and has ordered a population and boundary study. There have been no final decisions made on the the schools being considered for closure.

The district acknowledged, through a statement sent this week, the stress and uncertainty that many faculty members may be feeling. The following was sent to all Salt Lake City School District employees on Nov. 2, 2023:

Dear Colleagues, The population and boundary study, with the potential for school closure, has created stress and uncertainty for many in our community and I am reaching out to provide some reassuring news. I have been working closely with the Board of Education and my senior leadership team over the past few months, and we are pleased to announce that the district will not dismiss or otherwise reduce employees that may be displaced due to any potential school closure. All current faculty and staff of impacted schools will be offered equivalent employment opportunities within the district in the event the outcome of the population and boundary study results in school closure(s). Every employee brings value to the district, and I want to acknowledge these contributions and thank you for your continued commitment to supporting our students, our families, our schools, and our community. It is a privilege to serve our students alongside all of you. Salt Lake City School District is a gem. With you, I look forward to making our district the flagship district in the state of Utah. Sincerely, Elizabeth Grant, Ph.D.

The Board of Education of Salt Lake City School District will hold a public hearing on the proposed school closures on Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. in the West High School Auditorium. The meeting will be part of a larger public board meeting.

The following schools are being considered for closure:

Emerson Elementary

Hawthorne Elementary

M. Lynn Bennion Elementary

Mary W. Jackson Elementary

Newman Elementary

Riley Elementary

Wasatch Elementary