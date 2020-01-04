SLC school district considering late start time for high schools

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City School District is seriously considering changing the start time for high school students.

It’s now moving forward with the next phase of its late start research.

It begins in a few weeks with a listening tour.

“They want to make sure that they take into account what parents think, what community members think because this is a big decision for them,” said Yándary Chatwin, Spokesperson for the Salt Lake City School District.

From January 13th to the 18th, the Salt Lake City School District is holding multiple meetings to hear feedback from parents.

“The issue of late start in our high schools is something that our school board members have been considering for a few years,” said Chatwin.

This year, the board is taking a more in-depth look.

Members hired the firm Y2 Analytics to gather information for them.

“The surveys found that 80% of parents support the late start,” said Chatwin.

There are four options the district is currently considering. The impact would affect 40 schools.

The options range from school start times beginning at 8 A.M. to 9 A.M., and the school day ending between 2:20 P.M. And 3:40 P.M.

“There’s a lot of research that shows adolescents don’t sleep enough,” said Chatwin. “It contributes to anxiety, depression, low academic performance.”

After the tour is complete, board members will move forward with making a decision. It’s still up in the air on when that will be made.

