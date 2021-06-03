SLC school board leaders respond to charges being brought against board member

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City School Board leaders will deliver a statement in response to charges being brought against a board member.
Board President Melissa Ford and Vice President Nate Salazar will provide a response to the charges of sexual exploitation of a minor brought against Board Member Joél-Léhi Organista.
The press briefing will be delivered at 2:30 p.m. ABC4 will stream the full briefing above at that time.