SLC school board announces new member after former member faces child porn charges

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) -The Salt Lake City School District Board of Education has announced a new member to represent Precinct 1 after a previous board member was indicted on child pornography charges.
The district says Bryce Williams will fill the vacancy left by Joél-Léhi Organista, who submitted his resignation to the board at the beginning of June after he was charged with 10 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child and one felony count of rape of a child.
Williams, who currently works as a senior student programs manager for the Bennion Service Center at the University of Utah, was one of seven applicants for the position. He also serves as a member of the Community Development Corporation of Utah Board, the Rose Park Community Council, the Salt Lake Education Foundation Board, and the West High School Alumni Association.
He received a Bachelor of Social Work degree and a Master of Educational Leadership and Policy from the University of Utah.
According to the SLCSD, Williams grew up in Precinct 1 and now lives in Rose Park with his wife.
“I am honored to have been chosen by the Board of Education tonight to represent Precinct 1 on the Salt Lake City School District Board of Education and to work alongside the families and students who live in my precinct,” Williams said in a statement. “As we work our way out of the pandemic, I look forward to spending time face to face with families, students, teachers, and administrators; to hearing what their needs are; and to working collectively with the rest of the Board to address those needs.”
Williams will hold the Precinct 1 seat until the end of 2022.