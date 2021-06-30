SLC school board announces new member after former member faces child porn charges

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) -The Salt Lake City School District Board of Education has announced a new member to represent Precinct 1 after a previous board member was indicted on child pornography charges.

The district says Bryce Williams will fill the vacancy left by Joél-Léhi Organista, who submitted his resignation to the board at the beginning of June after he was charged with 10 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child and one felony count of rape of a child.

Williams, who currently works as a senior student programs manager for the Bennion Service Center at the University of Utah, was one of seven applicants for the position. He also serves as a member of the Community Development Corporation of Utah Board, the Rose Park Community Council, the Salt Lake Education Foundation Board, and the West High School Alumni Association.

New board member Bryce Williams being sworn in by Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen (Courtesy: Salt Lake City School District )

He received a Bachelor of Social Work degree and a Master of Educational Leadership and Policy from the University of Utah.

According to the SLCSD, Williams grew up in Precinct 1 and now lives in Rose Park with his wife.

“I am honored to have been chosen by the Board of Education tonight to represent Precinct 1 on the Salt Lake City School District Board of Education and to work alongside the families and students who live in my precinct,” Williams said in a statement. “As we work our way out of the pandemic, I look forward to spending time face to face with families, students, teachers, and administrators; to hearing what their needs are; and to working collectively with the rest of the Board to address those needs.”

Williams will hold the Precinct 1 seat until the end of 2022.