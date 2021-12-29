SLC robber arrested after burglarizing sporting goods store

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a sporting goods store in downtown Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police have arrested 48-year-old Eric Prawitt for the crime. Police say the robbery happened near the area of 700 East 100 South on Dec. 29 around 12:33 a.m.

A community member reported hearing an alarm go off from inside the store. When police arrived, they spotted the suspect inside the store and were able to apprehend him.

(Courtesy of Salt lake City Police)

(Courtesy of Salt lake City Police)

(Courtesy of Salt lake City Police)

Police say the suspect trespassed into the building by breaking a window and climbing through. The estimated total damage is still being determined at this time.

The suspect has been arrested and booked at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

No further details have been released at this time as the investigation continues.