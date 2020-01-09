SLC residents rally in support of plan to help homeless

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) –  Dozens of people gathered in protest in Salt Lake City over the city’s handling of the housing crisis.

 Protesters gathering to support a solution to help the homeless— calling for more affordable housing.

They claim the city needs another road home type shelter to help homeless people to transition to other housing opportunities.

“We need to have prioritization and a focus in providing housing and immediate housing for those who are homeless, as well as affordable housing in general,” said Brooks Bergman, a protester.

Another issue important to those at the rally is violence by police in escalated situations.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Mike Lee comments on military briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Lee comments on military briefing"

Mike Lee's extended comments on classified Iran briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Lee's extended comments on classified Iran briefing"

Woman saves another person with CPR on side of road

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman saves another person with CPR on side of road"

Rescued hiker speaks out for first time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescued hiker speaks out for first time"

GMU MODOBAG

Thumbnail for the video titled "GMU MODOBAG"
More Video News

Don't Miss