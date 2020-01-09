SLC residents rally in support of plan to help homeless

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Dozens of people gathered in protest in Salt Lake City over the city’s handling of the housing crisis.

Protesters gathering to support a solution to help the homeless— calling for more affordable housing.

They claim the city needs another road home type shelter to help homeless people to transition to other housing opportunities.

“We need to have prioritization and a focus in providing housing and immediate housing for those who are homeless, as well as affordable housing in general,” said Brooks Bergman, a protester.

Another issue important to those at the rally is violence by police in escalated situations.

