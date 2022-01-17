SLC ranks seventh best state capital for safety and more in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – State capitals are some of the most up-and-coming spots across the nation. However, it’s important to recognize how they differ from state to state. A recent study carried out by WalletHub compared all 50 state capitols across 49 key metrics, including affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life.

Our beloved Salt Lake City earned an overall rank of seventh place, with Austin, TX earning first place and Trenton, NJ coming in last.

Some more Salt Lake City findings include (#1 being best, #50 being worst):

#26 in overall affordability

#5 in overall wellbeing

#12 in overall quality of education and health

#10 in overall quality of life

#18 in median household income

#20 in percent of state-local-and-federal-government employees

#25 in percent of population in poverty

#11 in percent of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher

#26 in health conditions

#26 in average weekly work hours

#7 in percent of millennial newcomers

#20 in percent of residents who are fully vaccinated

The overall best nation-wide:

Oklahoma City, OK ranked first place in overall affordability.

Austin, TX ranked first place in overall economic well-being.

Madison, WI ranked first place in overall quality of education and health.

Boston, MA ranked first place for overall quality of life.

The overall worst nation-wide:

Honolulu, HI ranked last place in overall affordability.

Pierre, SD ranked last place in overall economic well-being.

Montgomery, AL ranked last place in overall quality of education and health.

Jackson, MS ranked last place in overall quality of life.

To check out the full report, click here.