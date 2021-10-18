SLC ranks in top 10 small cities for best job opportunities, new report says

(ABC4) – Salt Lake City recently ranked in the top 10 for small cities with the best job opportunities based on new insight from CareerBuilder.

Salt Lake is the #3 small city in the U.S. with the most job opportunities and according to CareerBuilder’s database, there are 119 jobs available for every 1,000 people.

SLC was beaten by Tempe, AZ where people earn 12% more than the average salary in Utah and there are 129 jobs for every 1000 people. Bellevue, WA grabbed the number 1 spot with 151 jobs per 1000 people.

Courtesy: Career Builder

The data, which was released on Oct. 5, proves that city size is not pertinent when it comes to great employment. The data shows that the healthcare industry is booming in SLC right now with 616 jobs available.

Here is the full list of small cities that made the top 10 list:

Bellevue, WA (151 jobs/1,000) Tempe, AZ (129 jobs/1,000) Salt Lake City, UT (119 jobs/1,000) Sioux Falls, SD (89 jobs/1,000) Springfield, MO (83 jobs/1,000) Akron, OH (82 jobs/1,000) Knoxville, TN (78 jobs/1,000) Grand Rapids, MI (75 jobs/1,000) Fort Collins, CO (67 jobs/1,000) Peoria, AZ (64 jobs/1,000)

If you’re a job seeker, it may be fitting to ditch the big city dreams and consider seeking opportunities in small to mid-size markets.