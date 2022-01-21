SLC ranked 4th for highest in car thefts

A man pushes a car as he queues at a Pemex service station in Zapopan, Jalisco State, Mexico, on January 18, 2019 as a controversial government crackdown to fight fuel theft has led to severe gasoline and diesel shortages across much of the country. – President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration is racing to contain the fallout from its decision to turn off several major oil pipelines in a bid to fight rampant fuel theft. Illegal taps of Pemex pipelines cost Mexico an estimated $3 billion in 2017. (Photo by Ulises Ruiz / AFP) (Photo credit should read ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There is nothing worse than waking up, getting ready for work, and walking outside just to find your car missing from your driveway. This unlucky circumstance may be a common occurrence depending on where you live in the U.S.

According to a new report, for those living in Salt Lake City, this is most certainly a common occurrence.

Auto Insurance EZ ranked the 15 cities with the highest vehicle theft rate based on a three-year study. The 15 cities with the highest vehicle theft rates have an average of 413 stolen vehicles for every 100,000 residents.

Portland is the worst city for vehicle theft overall, averaging 487 vehicles stolen per 100,000 residents from 2017-2019. Followed by San Jose, CA with 483 thefts, Seattle, WA with 473 thefts, and unfortunately followed by Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City had 465 thefts per 100,000 people from 2017 to 2019. This number is above the average number of cars stolen in the U.S. which is 251 per 100,000 people.

Salt Lake had a total of 17,004 cars stolen from 2017-2019.

Although Salt Lake ranks quite high, car thefts did decline from 2017-2019 by 35%.

With the pandemic still going strong, residents are still at risk because people are driving less and their cars sit idley on the streets or in driveways, making easy targets for thieves.

The chart below shows that nine of those 15 worst cities are in the West, with cities in the West comprising the seven worst cities in the entire United States.

Here’s a chart of the rankings:

Rank Metro Area 2017 2018 2019 3-Year Change (+/-) And 3-Year Change (%) 1 Portland, OR 12,820 12,361 10,980 -1,840 -14% 2 San Jose, CA 10,431 10,320 8,177 -2,254 -22% 3 Seattle, WA 18,627 18,513 18,570 -57 0% 4 Salt Lake City, UT 7,006 5,450 4,548 -2,458 -35% 5 San Francisco, CA 25,398 22,021 21,092 -4,306 -17% 6 Riverside, CA 20,599 21,619 19,329 -1,270 -6% 7 Las Vegas, NV 10,272 9,945 9,059 -1,213 -12% 8 Memphis, TN 5,030 5,775 5,668 +638 +13% 9 Louisville, KY 5,135 5,134 5,132 -3 0% 10 Los Angeles, CA 56,241 48,991 44,130 -12,111 -22% 11 Oklahoma City, OK 4,191 5,441 5,555 +1,364 +33% 12 Milwaukee, WI 6,587 5,612 4,167 -2,420 -37% 13 San Antonio, TX 8,441 7,388 9,253 +812 +10% 14 New Orleans, LA 3,823 4,258 4,085 +262 +7% 15 Tucson, AZ 3,204 3,408 3,227 +23 +1% Total All 15 Metros 197,805 186,236 172,972 -24,833 -13%

The study found that overall, 2017 was the worst year for vehicle thefts, compared to 2018 and 2019. There were over 657,000 cars stolen during 2017.

Hondas are consistently the easiest cars to steal. Only cities with over 1 million people in their population were a part of this study.