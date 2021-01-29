SLC police see dramatic uptick in vehicle thefts

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Police are seeing a dramatic uptick in cars being stolen.

“It’s so prevalent in every neighborhood,” said Det. Marie Stewart of the Salt Lake City Police Department. “It’s not just the people that leave their keys in the car. It’s fobs that are in close proximity. That vehicle will drive even if your fob is in your pocket in the house.”

Detective Stewart says the cold weather is partially to blame for this months 213 vehicle thefts. That’s slightly down from December when 230 vehicles were stolen.

“It doesn’t matter where you live,” says Stewart. “It doesn’t matter if you’re coming in, coming out.”

She says people are leaving their vehicles unattended while warming them up before driving off.

“I figure it’s only a few minutes,” said Cade Iverson of Salt Lake City.

On cold mornings, he shares part of his morning routine.

“I’ve been known to leave it running for a few minutes run inside, and then run back out.”

Rachel Iverson takes a different approach. “For the most part, I don’t think I warm my car up at all because of environmental reasons, but if I was going to I’d definitely be in my vehicle,” she says.

That’s what police are asking. For drivers to stay in their vehicles while warming them up, and while investigators see car thefts go up in the winter; they say it’s always a good idea to not leave your vehicle running unattended.