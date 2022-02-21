SLC police searching for suspect who stabbed woman in the head repeatedly

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are looking for a man who stabbed a woman multiple times in the head late Sunday night.

Salt Lake City Police say the incident happened near the area of 1100 West 600 South at 1100 W Arapoe Ave. around 10:40 p.m.

Police say the stabbing happened after a 41-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman got into an argument. The man allegedly stabbed the woman multiple times in the head before fleeing the scene.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition. The relationship between the two people involved is unknown at this time.

Details are limited, but officials believe it may be a case of domestic violence.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they should contact the police.