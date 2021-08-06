SLC Police searching for suspect accused of hitting teen, fleeing scene

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are asking for help locating the suspect of a hit and run.

On July 21, police say a van, pictured above, struck a teenager who was crossing Redwood Road near 260 North.

The white Chevy Venture failed to stop, according to Salt Lake City Police, and fled after hitting the teen.

The van does not have a license plate and may have some front-end damage.

If you have any information about the van or driver, Salt Lake City Police want to hear from you. You can contact them at 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-128692.