SLC Police searching for driver who struck, critically injured man

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police in Salt Lake City are looking for a hit-and-run suspect following an incident late Friday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police say two people were in an altercation near 1300 S W. Temple when the driver of a car ran into a man who was on foot.

After hitting the man, Salt Lake City Police say the driver fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Salt Lake City Police are now looking for a white passenger car with severe front-end damage. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police department.