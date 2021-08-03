SLC Police searching for assault suspect vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police in Salt Lake City are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that was allegedly involved in an aggravated assault in late July.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday, July 23, near 1300 South West Temple Street.

The vehicle is a white Toyota Corolla, believed to be a 2009 make. It also appears to have a black trim piece on the rear bumper under the trunk.

Salt Lake City Police say it should have front-end damage on the passenger side.

If you have any information about the vehicle, you are asked to contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-130428.