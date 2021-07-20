UPDATE: Barricaded individual, officers exchange gunfire in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Police on scene of a barricaded individual near 1600 W 800 N. (ABC4)

TUESDAY 7/20/2021 2:12 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A SWAT team is attempting to negotiate with an individual who reportedly fired several shots at police in Salt Lake City this afternoon.

Police were called to a residence near Redwood Road and 800 N shortly before noon on Tuesday.

Officers were able to make contact with the individual inside the home but the suspect then fired several shots at officers.

Sgt. Keith Horrocks says officers returned fire at that time and had to take cover to protect themselves.

Because officers fired rounds, Sgt. Horrocks explains this is being investigated as an officer-involved critical incident.

Social workers and negotiators are on scene working to bring the barricaded individual out of the home peacefully. The SWAT team is also on scene to assist in the situation.

Sgt. Keith Horrocks is providing the community an update about the police activity occurring on Redwood Road between 700 N. and 1000 N. #SLC pic.twitter.com/AG7nuMTg8s — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) July 20, 2021

Sgt. Horrocks says the situation remains active and the public should avoid the area. Redwood Road is closed between 700 N and 1000 N at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: SLC Police responding to barricaded individual near Redwood Road

TUESDAY 7/20/2021 1:31 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police in Salt Lake City are currently responding to a barricaded individual on the city’s northwest side.

According to police, the incident is affecting traffic in the area of Redwood Road and 800 N to the east of the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Multiple emergency units can be seen on Redwood Road the scene near the Lucky grocery store.

The Utah Department of Transportation is reporting Redwood Road at 800 N is closed in both directions between 700 and 1000 N. At this time, UDOT estimates the scene will be cleared in over an hour.

Few details are available at this time, ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.