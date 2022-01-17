SLC police looking for missing, endangered man

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are looking for a man who they say has been missing since Jan. 11.

Police say David An, 63, was last seen in the area of 280 E 600 S in Salt Lake City. An is 5’8 and approximately 200 pounds.

An was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black baseball-style hat, carrying blue and brown suitcases. An has also been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, clinical depression, and schizoaffective disorder.

A more recent photo of An (on the right), shows him with short, gray hair.

Courtesy: SLCPD

Police say An hasn’t taken his medication in six days.

If you have information on An’s whereabouts, please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-9988

