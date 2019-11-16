SLC police list 4 tips to help people stay safe while holiday shopping

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department tweeted out a list of four things people can do to help them stay safe while out and about this weekend.

With the holidays around the corner, police say they want to help people stay safe and aware.

  1. Do not leave valuables in car
  2. Place purchases in the trunk
  3. Avoid carrying large amounts of cash or valuables
  4. Be aware of surroundings

