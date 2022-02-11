SLC police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in downtown hotel

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are still investigating a suspicious death on Friday morning at a downtown hotel.

Salt Lake City Police say they discovered a deceased body at the Quality Inn located near 616 South 200 West. Police received calls about the incident around 6 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities have detained one person of interest, but no confirmation of how the person may be involved was released.

The victim’s identity has not been released and details on how long the body has potentially been in the room is also unknown.

The investigation is still in the early stages at this time, police say.

FRIDAY 2/11/22 7:16 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating a suspicious death on Friday morning.

Salt Lake City Police say the incident happened near 616 South 200 West in downtown Salt Lake City.

Authorities are investigating, but say the crime scene is secure and there is no community threat.

Details are limited at this time and the cause of death has not yet been announced.

