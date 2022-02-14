UPDATE: Woman found dead near Redwood Road in SLC

UPDATED: MONDAY 2/14/21 9:52 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police discovered a dead body near Redwood Road Monday evening.

Police responded to a call about a body in the area of 1715 W. 200 S around 6:30 p.m.

They arrived on the scene to find an adult female body and they determined that she was dead.

Police tell ABC4 that there are no witnesses to the scene and are asking anyone who might have information to come forward.

ORIGINAL STORY: SLC police investigating ‘suspicious death’ near Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a “suspicious death” near Redwood Road Monday evening.

In a tweet, police say homicide detectives are currently on the scene at 1715 W. 200 S. Officials say there is no apparent risk to the community.

No other details have been released.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.