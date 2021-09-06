Man in critical condition after shooting near Redwood Road, SLC Police say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are investigating an early morning shooting and asking anyone with information to contact them.

Police say the shooting happened near Redwood Road and 500 S at around 6:30 a.m. on Labor Day.

Salt Lake City Police tell ABC4 a 55-year-old man was shot in the upper torso. He had been outside getting ready for work. First responders transported him to an area hospital in critical condition and he is now undergoing surgery.

Three people were also in the home at the time of the shooting but no additional injuries have been reported.

According to Salt Lake City Police, the motive for the shooting is unknown. Details on the suspect are limited but police say a dark-colored sedan may have been involved.

If you have any information, photos, or video regarding this shooting, Salt Lake City Police want to speak with you. You can contact them at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-162040.

“Our investigation is in the very early stages and updates will be provided,” Salt Lake City Police report. ABC4 has a crew on scene working to gather additional information.

Saturday evening, two minors were taken to the hospital following a drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City near 590 N 1100 W. Both victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. A suspect has not yet been arrested in that incident.