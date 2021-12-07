SLC Police discover bounty of illicit weapons during DUI arrest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a drunk driver was discovered with a hoard of dangerous weapons on Monday.

Salt Lake City Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Onkar Singh.

Police say the incident happened in the area of 1400 South 300 West when officers responded to reports of a possible road rage incident. When police tried stopping Singh, he was uncooperative and sped away in a “reckless manner.”

Officers eventually found him in a parking lot at 1200 South 900 West. Police suspected Singh was driving under the influence and arrested him on DUI suspicions.

During the investigation, police discovered a bounty of dangerous weapons in Singh’s possession including a loaded handgun with the serial number shaved off, two batons, multiple knives, a sword, a knife with brass knuckles, and two sai daggers.

Singh was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, refusal of chemical test, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct, with counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, and more.

Singh is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail. Authorities are still investigating the case at this time.