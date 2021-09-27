SLC police has ‘potential promising leads’ on Aaron Lowe’s death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown has released a statement saying the homicide investigation of Aaron Lowe’s death will move forward.

No arrests have been made, but Brown says they’ve received community tips and now have “several potential promising leads.”

Police were initially struggling with the aftermath of Lowe’s shooting on Sunday morning when eyewitnesses had fled the scene of the crime. Authorities estimate around 50-100 people were present at the party.

The shooting occurred during a house party where police say uninvited guests caused the eventual shooting. In the immediate aftermath, police were desperately searching for leads. They strongly believed evidence would be available on the phones of those who were at the party. Police were asking neighbors in the area to provide home surveillance footage as well.

“But we still need the community’s help now,” says Brown. “I’d like to thank our detectives who are doing everything they can to bring justice for Aaron Lowe and the young woman who was shot and wounded.

Brown says the other victim of the shooting, an unidentified woman, is currently in critical, but stable condition.

There is a GoFundMe set up by Aaron Lowe’s father to offset funeral costs for the family. Lowe is originally from Mesquite, Texas, where his family still resides.

“We are all committed to holding the person or persons responsible for this shooting accountable,” Brown says.

SLCPD is still asking anyone with information about the case to contact the police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-176828.